Short Interest in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 89.6%

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 231,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%.

(Get Rating)

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.