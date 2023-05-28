Short Interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Decreases By 35.1%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWWP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

