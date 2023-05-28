Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Declines By 11.1%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 12,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

