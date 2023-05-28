Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Declines By 11.1%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ APWC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.68. 12,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.