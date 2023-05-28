Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Rises By 17.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 37,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 108,375 shares of company stock worth $302,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $433,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,581. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

