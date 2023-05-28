Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Increases By 100.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAB Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

BAB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 80.02%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

