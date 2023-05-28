Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Rises By 27.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,657,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BMDPF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Larg Corp. And Investment Banking, and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

