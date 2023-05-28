Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Drops By 33.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

BOTJ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 7,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

