Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Drops By 48.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,659 shares of company stock valued at $147,168 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 30,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,020. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.