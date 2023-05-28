Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Drops By 30.3%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bridgetown Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTWNW remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. Bridgetown has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgetown stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) by 454.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,887 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

