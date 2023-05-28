Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Decreases By 18.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Burtech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $71,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

