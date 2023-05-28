Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Increases By 20.7%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

About Capri

CPRI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 2,362,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,468. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

