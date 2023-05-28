Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Decreases By 18.2%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CITE remained flat at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 55.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 305,150 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cartica Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 308,962 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

