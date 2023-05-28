Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Grows By 28.9%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.40) to GBX 1,155 ($14.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.50.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 23,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.