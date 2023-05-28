Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Drops By 45.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

