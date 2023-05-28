Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 71.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.45. 15,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $52.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

