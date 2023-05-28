Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Expands By 44.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the third quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 69,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,432. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

