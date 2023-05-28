Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Decreases By 50.0%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. CITIC has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

