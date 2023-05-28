Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 23.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.3 %
CMWAY stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $64.64. 31,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $78.96.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
