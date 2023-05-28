Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 23.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.3 %

CMWAY stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $64.64. 31,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

