Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Decreases By 26.1%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

CLB stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 313,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

