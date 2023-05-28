Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Grows By 87.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUBG remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

