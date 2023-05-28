Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 39.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
CARZ traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.13.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
