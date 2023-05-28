Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 39.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $532,000.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

CARZ traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.