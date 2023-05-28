Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expands By 108.3%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 2.5 %

GHG stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

