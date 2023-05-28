Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Expands By 100.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.