Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Grows By 93.5%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 142,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

