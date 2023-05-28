Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Grows By 93.5%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
iMedia Brands Trading Down 6.1 %
iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 142,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands
About iMedia Brands
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
Further Reading
