Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 81.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
