Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 81.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 207,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 72,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.