Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Decreases By 60.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSCV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.87. 16,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,370. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.