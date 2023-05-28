Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Increases By 163.4%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 489,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Jaguar Health

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

