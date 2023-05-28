Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Rises By 89.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,904,300 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 3,652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,835.7 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

FINMF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

