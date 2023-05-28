Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Rises By 89.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,904,300 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 3,652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,835.7 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
FINMF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.87.
About Leonardo
