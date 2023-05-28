Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Drops By 14.8%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 98,432 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

