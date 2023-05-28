Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Drops By 18.8%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. 180,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,778. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $199.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.68.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.2053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.
