Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Decreases By 18.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 304,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,623,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
