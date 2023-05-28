Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declines By 17.4%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OBT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. 5,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633. The company has a market cap of $179.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

