Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Drops By 14.8%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 160.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pontem by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after buying an additional 1,607,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pontem by 224.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pontem by 113.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Price Performance

PNTM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Pontem has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

