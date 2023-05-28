Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Decreases By 33.3%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

SSIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 3,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,232. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

