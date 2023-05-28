Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Drops By 36.3%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the April 30th total of 102,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SPFI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,676. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

