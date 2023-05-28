Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 15.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAY stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This is an increase from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.57%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

