Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Drops By 63.4%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the April 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Trading Up 0.5 %

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

