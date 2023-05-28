Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Rises By 67.4%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.2157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.51%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

