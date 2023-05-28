Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Rises By 22.5%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.1 days.

Topcon Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TOPCF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $13.91. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493. Topcon has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

