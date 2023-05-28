Short Interest in Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Grows By 49.7%

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Vantiva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 22,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,152. Vantiva has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Vantiva Company Profile

Vantiva SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

