Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Expands By 183.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,208. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $727.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.