Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Drops By 18.3%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 161,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

