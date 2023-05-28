Short Interest in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Expands By 27.6%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Vital Farms by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VITL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 150,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,293. The stock has a market cap of $611.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

