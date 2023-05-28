SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Reaches $110.80 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $388.31 million and $110.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,238.09 or 0.99998062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002364 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

