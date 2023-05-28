SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

SITC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

