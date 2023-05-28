Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Slam by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Slam by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slam during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Slam has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.