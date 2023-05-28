SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLM Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,917,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SLM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 236,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 164.2% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

