Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Small Pharma Stock Down 11.9 %
Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,836. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
