Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 30th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Small Pharma Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of DMTTF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,836. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.