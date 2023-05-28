Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

