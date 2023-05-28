Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Comparison

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $8.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.24% 82.96% 37.19% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 1.77 $3.91 billion $13.52 4.90 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 1 3 3 0 2.29 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus price target of $88.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate. The Other Products and Services s

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.